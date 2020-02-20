Should You Buy SP Plus Corporation (SP)’s Stock Price That’s Melting -12.04% Today?

SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $40.91, the shares have already lost -5.6 points (-12.04% lower) from its previous close of $46.51. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 117769 contracts so far this session. SP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 93.86 million shares, but with a 22.61 million float and a 5.87% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $51 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 24.66% from where the SP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.65 over a week and tumble down $-0.39 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $47.33, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/11/19. The recent low of $30.66 stood for a -13.56% since 05/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.97 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for SP Plus Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 40.76. This figure suggests that SP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 93.24% at this stage. This figure means that SP share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that SP Plus Corporation (SP) would settle between $47.26/share to $48/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $45.16 mark, then the market for SP Plus Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $43.81 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.27. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Barrington Research lifted target price for shares of SP but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on August 06. The price target has been raised from $42 to $43. Barrington Research analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on March 05. The target price has been raised from $39 to $42. Analysts at Barrington Research are sticking to their Outperform stance. However, on March 13, they lifted price target for these shares to $37 from $30.

SP equity has an average rating of 1.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SP stock price is currently trading at 15.31X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 21.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 51.2. SP Plus Corporation current P/B ratio of 2.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.8.

SP Plus Corporation (SP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 18.2% to hit $235410, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 21% from $775400 to a noteworthy $938410. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, SP Plus Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 5.3% to hit $0.6 per share. For the fiscal year, SP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 18.8% to hit $2.78 per share.