Here’s Why Square, Inc. (SQ) Took A Beating Today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), which fell -2.36 points or -2.77% to trade at $82.88 as last check. The stock closed last session at $85.24 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 7705629 contracts so far this session. SQ shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 6.78 million shares, but with a 0.34 billion float and a 6.71% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SQ stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $75.81 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -8.53% from where the SQ share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Square, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 68.71. This figure suggests that SQ stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SQ readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 83.18% at this stage. This figure means that SQ share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Square, Inc. (SQ) would settle between $86.84/share to $88.43/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $83.29 mark, then the market for Square, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $81.33 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.14. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets lifted target price for shares of SQ but were stick to Overweight recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 19. The price target has been raised from $75 to $90. Credit Suisse, analysts launched coverage of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 24. Analysts at Credit Suisse, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 23.

SQ equity has an average rating of 2.56, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 40 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 16 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 24 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 19 analysts rated Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) as a buy or a strong buy while 5 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SQ stock price is currently trading at 89.26X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 33. Square, Inc. current P/B ratio of 29.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 11.7.

Square, Inc. (SQ)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 27.7% to hit $593070, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 41.3% from $1.59 billion to a noteworthy $2.24 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Square, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 50% to hit $0.21 per share. For the fiscal year, SQ’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 66% to hit $0.78 per share.