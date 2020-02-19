Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB): what caused a melt-up today?

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB). At current price of $34.45, the shares have already added 1.65 points (5.03% higher) from its previous close of $32.8. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 208320 contracts so far this session. YMAB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 233.24 thousand shares, but with a 26.62 million float and a -1.53% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for YMAB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $38.63 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 12.13% from where the YMAB share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.77 over a week and surge $1.12 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $36.29, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/28/20. The recent low of $19.03 stood for a -5.07% since 06/04/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 57.54. This figure suggests that YMAB stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current YMAB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 39.87% at this stage. This figure means that YMAB share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) would settle between $33.63/share to $34.45/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $32.24 mark, then the market for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $31.67 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.1. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan, assumed coverage of YMAB assigning Overweight rating, according to their opinion released on December 24. Guggenheim, analysts launched coverage of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 20. Analysts at Wedbush, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 04.

YMAB equity has an average rating of 1.38, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.