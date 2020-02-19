Why Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) Plunged Today

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -0.63% or (-0.08 points) to $13 from its previous close of $13.08. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2941916 contracts so far this session. SDC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 9.25 million shares, but with a 75.62 million float and a -9.04% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SDC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $18.64 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 43.38% from where the SDC share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for SmileDirectClub, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 50.9. This figure suggests that SDC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SDC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 21.31% at this stage. This figure means that SDC share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) would settle between $13.44/share to $13.79/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $12.79 mark, then the market for SmileDirectClub, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $12.49 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.15. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wolfe Research, assumed coverage of SDC assigning Underperform rating, according to their opinion released on January 09. Craig Hallum, analysts launched coverage of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 06. Analysts at Goldman, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 18.

SDC equity has an average rating of 1.92, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SDC stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 57.4. SmileDirectClub, Inc. current P/B ratio of 14.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.8.