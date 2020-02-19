Why Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Stock Was Rallying Today

What just happened? Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) stock value has climbed by nearly 4.33% or (1.13 points) to $27.15 from its previous close of $26.02. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 364796 contracts so far this session. PING shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 717.97 thousand shares, but with a 15.67 million float and a 0.27% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PING stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $27.82 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 2.47% from where the PING share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Ping Identity Holding Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 64.15. This figure suggests that PING stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PING readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 75.54% at this stage. This figure means that PING share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) would settle between $26.37/share to $26.73/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $25.74 mark, then the market for Ping Identity Holding Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $25.47 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.63. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman lowered their recommendation on shares of PING from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on January 21. Credit Suisse, analysts launched coverage of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 06. Analysts at William Blair, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 14.

PING equity has an average rating of 1.58, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PING stock price is currently trading at 85.31X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 32.9. Ping Identity Holding Corp. current P/B ratio of 3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 11.7.