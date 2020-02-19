Why Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) Stock Rose, Up To 3.4%, in Trade Today

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 3.4% or (0.02 points) to $0.55 from its previous close of $0.53. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 189610 contracts so far this session. COCP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 341.92 thousand shares, but with a 18.27 million float and a -2.72% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for COCP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 627.27% from where the COCP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.03 over a week and tumble down $-0.07 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.25, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/03/19. The recent low of $0.39 stood for a -83.13% since 12/18/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of -0.26 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 48.39. This figure suggests that COCP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current COCP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 11.24% at this stage. This figure means that COCP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) would settle between $0.55/share to $0.57/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.51 mark, then the market for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.49 for its downside target.

COCP equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.