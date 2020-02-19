What the Hell Happened at Arcosa, Inc. (ACA)?

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -1.55 points, trading at $45.1 levels, and is down -3.33% from its previous close of $46.65. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 115279 contracts so far this session. ACA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 320.72 thousand shares, but with a 48.22 million float and a 1.61% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ACA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $50.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 12.35% from where the ACA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.16 over a week and tumble down $-0.91 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $47.85, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/13/20. The recent low of $28.34 stood for a -5.76% since 03/27/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Arcosa, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 46.22. This figure suggests that ACA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ACA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 62.5% at this stage. This figure means that ACA share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) would settle between $47.1/share to $47.54/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $46.27 mark, then the market for Arcosa, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $45.88 for its downside target.

Analysts at Sidoti, assumed coverage of ACA assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on September 18.

ACA equity has an average rating of 1.86, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ACA stock price is currently trading at 17.58X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 18.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.9. Arcosa, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.3.

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 24.4% to hit $465920, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 20.3% from $1.46 billion to a noteworthy $1.76 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Arcosa, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 2.5% to hit $0.41 per share. For the fiscal year, ACA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 28% to hit $2.33 per share.