Here’s Why PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) Stock Is Soaring Today

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 2.67% or (0.58 points) to $22.14 from its previous close of $21.56. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 447023 contracts so far this session. PDCE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.5 million shares, but with a 0.1 billion float and a 0.09% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PDCE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $42.23 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 90.74% from where the PDCE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.17 over a week and tumble down $-0.91 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $47.29, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/23/19. The recent low of $19.57 stood for a -53.19% since 10/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.22 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for PDC Energy, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 46.81. This figure suggests that PDCE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PDCE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 40.94% at this stage. This figure means that PDCE share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) would settle between $22.06/share to $22.56/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $21.15 mark, then the market for PDC Energy, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $20.74 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.11. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup, assumed coverage of PDCE assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on February 14. Tudor Pickering analysts bumped their rating on PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 07. Analysts at CFRA released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to November 07.

PDCE equity has an average rating of 1.9, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 21 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 19 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 19 analysts rated PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PDCE stock price is currently trading at 8.18X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 10 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14.5. PDC Energy, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.2.

PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -57.8% to hit $335240, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -21.3% from $1.55 billion to a noteworthy $1.22 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, PDC Energy, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 118% to hit $0.4 per share. For the fiscal year, PDCE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 125% to hit $0.74 per share.