Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) Stock Up 4.74% Today: What You Need to Know Now

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 4.74% or (0.04 points) to $0.84 from its previous close of $0.8. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 199343 contracts so far this session. AQMS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.07 million shares, but with a 54.91 million float and a 4.17% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AQMS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 971.43% from where the AQMS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.08 over a week and surge $0.15 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.33, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/18/19. The recent low of $0.41 stood for a -80.61% since 12/18/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.68 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Aqua Metals, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 63.66. This figure suggests that AQMS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AQMS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 61.66% at this stage. This figure means that AQMS share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) would settle between $0.83/share to $0.85/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.77 mark, then the market for Aqua Metals, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.73 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.02. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners lowered their recommendation on shares of AQMS from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on December 03. Euro Pacific Capital analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on February 14. The target price has been raised from $17 to $12. Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to June 22.

AQMS equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AQMS stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 47.4. Aqua Metals, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.8.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 116.6% to hit $2.32 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 35.1% from $4.45 million to a noteworthy $6.01 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Aqua Metals, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 58.3% to hit $-0.15 per share. For the fiscal year, AQMS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 31.4% to hit $-0.81 per share.