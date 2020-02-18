Why Trans World Entertainment Corporation (TWMC) Shares Are Crashing -14.84 Percent Today

Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:TWMC) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $3.61, the shares have already lost -0.63 points (-14.84% lower) from its previous close of $4.24. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 219781 contracts so far this session. TWMC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 203.04 thousand shares, but with a 0.66 million float and a 3.16% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TWMC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -23.82% from where the TWMC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:TWMC), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.43 over a week and surge $1.82 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $20, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/03/19. The recent low of $1.68 stood for a -81.95% since 03/01/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.51 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Trans World Entertainment Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 48.24. This figure suggests that TWMC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TWMC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 48.87% at this stage. This figure means that TWMC share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Trans World Entertainment Corporation (TWMC) would settle between $4.37/share to $4.5/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.08 mark, then the market for Trans World Entertainment Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.92 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.08. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wedbush Morgan lifted target price for shares of TWMC but were stick to Hold recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on November 24. The price target has been raised from $2.50 to $2. Wedbush Morgan analysts again handed out a Hold recommendation to Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:TWMC) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 21. The target price has been raised from $2.50 to $2. Analysts at B. Riley & Co released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to May 08.

Moving on, TWMC stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.7. Trans World Entertainment Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 6.