Why Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) Shares Are Crashing -4.21 Percent Today

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $5, the shares have already lost -0.22 points (-4.21% lower) from its previous close of $5.22. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 417167 contracts so far this session. CNSL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 831.41 thousand shares, but with a 69.89 million float and a 1.56% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CNSL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of 0% from where the CNSL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.17 over a week and surge $0.8 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $12.1, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/04/19. The recent low of $3.24 stood for a -58.68% since 10/14/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.09 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 55.83. This figure suggests that CNSL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CNSL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 41.89% at this stage. This figure means that CNSL share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) would settle between $5.33/share to $5.44/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.13 mark, then the market for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.04 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.05. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo raised their recommendation on shares of CNSL from Market Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on April 26. Guggenheim analysts have lowered their rating of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) stock from Neutral to Sell in a separate flash note issued to investors on April 26. Analysts at Raymond James lowered the stock to a Outperform call from its previous Strong Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 19.

CNSL equity has an average rating of 3.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CNSL stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.6. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.7.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -4.4% to hit $329690, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -4.6% from $1.4 billion to a noteworthy $1.34 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 77.8% to hit $-0.02 per share. For the fiscal year, CNSL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 91.7% to hit $-0.03 per share.