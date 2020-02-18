Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (WSG) Got Lifted 17.06% Today. Here’s Why

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $3.5, the shares have already added 0.51 points (17.06% higher) from its previous close of $2.99. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 476712 contracts so far this session. WSG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 258.11 thousand shares, but with a 23.8 million float and a 5.28% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WSG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8.48 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 142.29% from where the WSG share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Wanda Sports Group Company Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 70.93. This figure suggests that WSG stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WSG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 78.36% at this stage. This figure means that WSG share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (WSG) would settle between $3.07/share to $3.16/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.93 mark, then the market for Wanda Sports Group Company Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.88 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.19. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Loop Capital lowered their recommendation on shares of WSG from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on December 12. Loop Capital, analysts launched coverage of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on August 22. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to August 21.

WSG equity has an average rating of 1.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, WSG stock price is currently trading at 7.57X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 9.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20.2. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.7.