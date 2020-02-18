The real reason why ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) climbed 2.37% today

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 2.37% or (0.57 points) to $24.59 from its previous close of $24.02. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 971917 contracts so far this session. ZTO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.35 million shares, but with a 0.35 billion float and a 1.09% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ZTO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $24.64 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 0.2% from where the ZTO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.15 over a week and surge $0.47 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $24.86, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/18/20. The recent low of $17.12 stood for a -0.28% since 06/06/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.88 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 62.15. This figure suggests that ZTO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ZTO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 83.89% at this stage. This figure means that ZTO share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) would settle between $24.26/share to $24.51/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $23.86 mark, then the market for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $23.71 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.42. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS raised their recommendation on shares of ZTO from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on April 23. CLSA analysts bumped their rating on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) stock from Sell to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 10. Analysts at Macquarie, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 19.

ZTO equity has an average rating of 1.76, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 21 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 20 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 19 analysts rated ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ZTO stock price is currently trading at 21.96X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 28.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.2. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 20.1% to hit $982840, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 23% from $2.56 billion to a noteworthy $3.15 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 12.5% to hit $0.27 per share. For the fiscal year, ZTO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 18.4% to hit $0.9 per share.