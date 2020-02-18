Stock Movers: Why Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Stock Is Crushed About -3.77 Percent Today

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: sinking -3.77% or (-3.08 points) to $78.51 from its previous close of $81.59. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 298345 contracts so far this session. CRUS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 695.47 thousand shares, but with a 57.99 million float and a 4.4% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CRUS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $84.63 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 7.8% from where the CRUS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.13 over a week and tumble down $-4.61 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $91.63, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/30/20. The recent low of $37.24 stood for a -14.32% since 05/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.07 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Cirrus Logic, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 45.04. This figure suggests that CRUS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CRUS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 36.7% at this stage. This figure means that CRUS share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) would settle between $82.32/share to $83.04/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $80.5 mark, then the market for Cirrus Logic, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $79.4 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.77. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Craig Hallum lifted target price for shares of CRUS but were stick to Hold recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 30. The price target has been raised from $52 to $65. Cowen analysts again handed out a Market Perform recommendation to Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 30. The target price has been raised from $75 to $88. Analysts at Craig Hallum are sticking to their Hold stance. However, on October 31, they lifted price target for these shares to $52 from $42.

CRUS equity has an average rating of 2.55, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CRUS stock price is currently trading at 21.4X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 31.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.5. Cirrus Logic, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.1.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 12.5% to hit $270390, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 7.3% from $1.19 billion to a noteworthy $1.27 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Cirrus Logic, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 54.1% to hit $0.57 per share. For the fiscal year, CRUS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 47% to hit $3.88 per share.