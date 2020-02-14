YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) Got Crushed -3.25% Today. Here’s Why

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $33.08, the shares have already lost -1.11 points (-3.25% lower) from its previous close of $34.19. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 600763 contracts so far this session. YETI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.51 million shares, but with a 71.72 million float and a -6.56% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for YETI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $39.38 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 19.04% from where the YETI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.38 over a week and surge $0.6 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $38.61, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/02/20. The recent low of $21.81 stood for a -14.32% since 02/15/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for YETI Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 42.36. This figure suggests that YETI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current YETI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 26.19% at this stage. This figure means that YETI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) would settle between $35.43/share to $36.66/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $32.61 mark, then the market for YETI Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $31.02 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.48. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at ROTH Capital, assumed coverage of YETI assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on December 17. Goldman analysts bumped their rating on YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 05. Analysts at Citigroup lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 01.

YETI equity has an average rating of 1.79, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 12 analysts rated YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, YETI stock price is currently trading at 24.87X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 58.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23.9. YETI Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 24.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 13.7% to hit $176580, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 12.1% from $913730 to a noteworthy $1.02 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, YETI Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 25% to hit $0.1 per share. For the fiscal year, YETI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 15% to hit $1.38 per share.