Why Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Stock Price Dropped Up To -3.78% Today

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $45.25, the shares have already lost -1.78 points (-3.78% lower) from its previous close of $47.03. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 6274971 contracts so far this session. LYFT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 6.69 million shares, but with a 0.2 billion float and a -0.82% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LYFT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $66.13 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 46.14% from where the LYFT share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Lyft, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 42.03. This figure suggests that LYFT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LYFT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.12% at this stage. This figure means that LYFT share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) would settle between $48.61/share to $50.2/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $46.22 mark, then the market for Lyft, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $45.42 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.35. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Northcoast raised their recommendation on shares of LYFT from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on February 10. Bernstein, analysts launched coverage of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock with a Mkt Perform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 10. Analysts at The Benchmark Company, made their first call for the equity with a Sell recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 09.

LYFT equity has an average rating of 2.21, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 38 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 12 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 26 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 25 analysts rated Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 42.2% to hit $1.05 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 27.3% from $3.62 billion to a noteworthy $4.6 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Lyft, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 98.7% to hit $-0.64 per share. For the fiscal year, LYFT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 80.3% to hit $-2.25 per share.