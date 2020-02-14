Why Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) Stock is Up Almost 3.87% Today

What just happened? Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) stock value has climbed by nearly 3.87% or (2.67 points) to $71.6 from its previous close of $68.93. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 95898 contracts so far this session. FRPT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 272.34 thousand shares, but with a 34.49 million float and a 3.42% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FRPT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $59.88 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -16.37% from where the FRPT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT), the company witnessed their stock rise $4.97 over a week and surge $6.63 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $72.57, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/14/20. The recent low of $35.95 stood for a 3.18% since 06/08/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.92 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Freshpet, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 78.04. This figure suggests that FRPT stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FRPT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 85.59% at this stage. This figure means that FRPT share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) would settle between $69.56/share to $70.2/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $68.12 mark, then the market for Freshpet, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $67.32 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.69. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Imperial Capital lifted target price for shares of FRPT but were stick to In-line recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on December 06. The price target has been raised from $40 to $55. JP Morgan analysts bumped their rating on Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) stock from Neutral to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 22. Analysts at DA Davidson, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to June 20.

FRPT equity has an average rating of 2.18, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 26.7% to hit $65.42 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 27.2% from $193240 to a noteworthy $245750. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Freshpet, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 240% to hit $0.17 per share. For the fiscal year, FRPT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 106.7% to hit $0.01 per share.