Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) Got Crushed -20.64% Today. Here’s Why

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $11.11, the shares have already lost -2.89 points (-20.64% lower) from its previous close of $14. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 185509 contracts so far this session. SLGL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 103.01 thousand shares, but with a 4.65 million float and a 17.65% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SLGL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $24.8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 123.22% from where the SLGL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.23 over a week and tumble down $-2.98 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $21, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/30/19. The recent low of $6.11 stood for a -47.1% since 11/14/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 45.82. This figure suggests that SLGL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SLGL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 64.36% at this stage. This figure means that SLGL share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) would settle between $14.61/share to $15.22/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $12.78 mark, then the market for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $11.56 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.71. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JMP Securities lifted target price for shares of SLGL but were stick to Mkt Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on December 31. The price target has been raised from $20 to $33. H.C. Wainwright analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on December 31. The target price has been raised from $23 to $26.

SLGL equity has an average rating of 1.6, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 9995.2% to hit $4.24 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 17830.2% from $129000 to a noteworthy $23.13 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 46.9% to hit $-0.34 per share. For the fiscal year, SLGL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 28.9% to hit $-1.28 per share.