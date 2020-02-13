Why Everyone’s Talking About Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) stock? Its price is jumping 0.82 points, trading at $31.72 levels, and is up 2.65% from its previous close of $30.9. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 271186 contracts so far this session. FCPT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 403.6 thousand shares, but with a 68.78 million float and a 0.59% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FCPT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $31.43 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -0.91% from where the FCPT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.7 over a week and surge $3.33 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $32, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/13/20. The recent low of $26.23 stood for a 0.51% since 07/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.45 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 78.28. This figure suggests that FCPT stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FCPT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 78.64% at this stage. This figure means that FCPT share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) would settle between $31.25/share to $31.6/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $30.68 mark, then the market for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $30.46 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.27. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Evercore ISI, assumed coverage of FCPT assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on January 24. JP Morgan, analysts launched coverage of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on December 18. Analysts at Berenberg released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to August 01.

FCPT equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FCPT stock price is currently trading at 27.59X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 28.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.5. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.3.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 13.2% to hit $38.74 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 16.9% from $139680 to a noteworthy $163230. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 3.8% to hit $0.27 per share. For the fiscal year, FCPT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 5.7% to hit $1.12 per share.