Why Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) Stock Is Getting Killed Today – Tanking -2.52%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: sinking -2.52% or (-0.56 points) to $21.69 from its previous close of $22.25. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 152414 contracts so far this session. ATSG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 335.65 thousand shares, but with a 57.86 million float and a 4.56% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ATSG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $28.4 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 30.94% from where the ATSG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.53 over a week and tumble down $-1.55 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $25.82, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/19. The recent low of $19.01 stood for a -16% since 08/28/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.98 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Air Transport Services Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 46.64. This figure suggests that ATSG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ATSG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 77.43% at this stage. This figure means that ATSG share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) would settle between $22.52/share to $22.78/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $22.05 mark, then the market for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $21.84 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.4. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Imperial Capital lifted target price for shares of ATSG but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on May 09. The price target has been raised from $28 to $31. Imperial Capital analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on March 05. The target price has been raised from $31 to $28. Analysts at Susquehanna released an upgrade from Neutral to Positive for the stock, in a research note that dated back to February 08.

ATSG equity has an average rating of 1.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ATSG stock price is currently trading at 14.23X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 36.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.3. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 28.8% to hit $361590, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 58.1% from $892350 to a noteworthy $1.41 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Air Transport Services Group, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 13.9% to hit $0.41 per share. For the fiscal year, ATSG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 8% to hit $1.35 per share.