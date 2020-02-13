What Did Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) Do Today? Stock Moves -5.96% Lower

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -5.96% or (-3.96 points) to $62.5 from its previous close of $66.46. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 140783 contracts so far this session. ARGO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 180.81 thousand shares, but with a 33.21 million float and a -0.89% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ARGO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $79 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 26.4% from where the ARGO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.59 over a week and tumble down $-4.8 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $78.57, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/05/19. The recent low of $60.36 stood for a -20.45% since 06/11/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.58 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 31.27. This figure suggests that ARGO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ARGO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 36.58% at this stage. This figure means that ARGO share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) would settle between $66.97/share to $67.48/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $66.02 mark, then the market for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $65.58 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.64. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Keefe Bruyette raised their recommendation on shares of ARGO from Mkt Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on November 12. William Blair analysts have lowered their rating of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 08. Analysts at Boenning & Scattergood lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 30.

ARGO equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ARGO stock price is currently trading at 19.72X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 45.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.8. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. current P/B ratio of 1.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.7.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -0.1% to hit $451800, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1.4% from $1.73 billion to a noteworthy $1.76 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -54.5% to hit $0.25 per share. For the fiscal year, ARGO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -54% to hit $1.48 per share.