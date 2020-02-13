The News That Sent Spark Networks SE (LOV) Soar As Much As 3.7% Today

Big changes are happening at Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 3.7% or (0.21 points) to $5.89 from its previous close of $5.68. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 119194 contracts so far this session. LOV shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 243.34 thousand shares, but with a 0 million float and a -8.24% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LOV stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $18.29 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 210.53% from where the LOV share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.39 over a week and surge $1.1 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $17.64, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/26/19. The recent low of $4.04 stood for a -66.6% since 12/27/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Spark Networks SE, the two-week RSI stands at 59.65. This figure suggests that LOV stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LOV readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 55.26% at this stage. This figure means that LOV share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Spark Networks SE (LOV) would settle between $6/share to $6.32/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.41 mark, then the market for Spark Networks SE becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.13 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.25. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity, assumed coverage of LOV assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on December 19. B. Riley FBR, Inc. analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on February 14. The target price has been raised from $13 to $17.

LOV equity has an average rating of 1.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LOV stock price is currently trading at 8.48X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 36.1. Spark Networks SE current P/B ratio of 8.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 5.5.