The News That Sent Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Soar As Much As 1.13% Today

Big changes are happening at Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 1.13% or (0.02 points) to $1.79 from its previous close of $1.77. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2410659 contracts so far this session. AR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 10.64 million shares, but with a 0.26 billion float and a -5.35% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.73 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 108.38% from where the AR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR), the company witnessed their stock rise $unch over a week and tumble down $-0.71 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $10.12, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/19. The recent low of $1.6 stood for a -82.31% since 10/02/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.75 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Antero Resources Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 39.46. This figure suggests that AR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 39.44% at this stage. This figure means that AR share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Antero Resources Corporation (AR) would settle between $1.84/share to $1.9/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.72 mark, then the market for Antero Resources Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.66 for its downside target.

Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered their recommendation on shares of AR from Equal Weight to Underweight in their opinion released on January 09. Morgan Stanley analysts have lowered their rating of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 04. Analysts at JP Morgan, made their first call for the equity with a Underweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 03.

AR equity has an average rating of 2.74, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) as a buy or a strong buy while 4 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AR stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 25.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14.1. Antero Resources Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.2.