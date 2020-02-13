Ryder System, Inc. (R) Stock Is -6.21% Lower Today, What Just Happened?

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $47.08, the shares have already lost -3.11 points (-6.21% lower) from its previous close of $50.19. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 328423 contracts so far this session. R shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 729.63 thousand shares, but with a 51.95 million float and a -1.06% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for R stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $56.86 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 20.77% from where the R share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.42 over a week and tumble down $-9.08 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $67.65, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/24/19. The recent low of $44.81 stood for a -30.41% since 02/13/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.81 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Ryder System, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 34.45. This figure suggests that R stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current R readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 40.3% at this stage. This figure means that R share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Ryder System, Inc. (R) would settle between $50.52/share to $50.84/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $49.92 mark, then the market for Ryder System, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $49.64 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.43. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Loop Capital raised their recommendation on shares of R from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on January 13. Stifel analysts have lowered their rating of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 31. Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets lowered the stock to a Sector Weight call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to July 30.

R equity has an average rating of 2.56, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, R stock price is currently trading at 19.19X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 20.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14.3. Ryder System, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.8.

Ryder System, Inc. (R)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -0.1% to hit $2.26 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 5.9% from $8.41 billion to a noteworthy $8.91 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Ryder System, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -98.4% to hit $0.03 per share. For the fiscal year, R’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -81.7% to hit $1.06 per share.