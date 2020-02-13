Looking Into What Made Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) Add More Than 51.29 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH). At current price of $0.72, the shares have already added 0.24 points (51.29% higher) from its previous close of $0.48. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 355712 contracts so far this session. AFH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 137.33 thousand shares, but with a 10.21 million float and a -11.89% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AFH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 212.5% from where the AFH share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.11 over a week and tumble down $-0.04 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $9.34, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/03/19. The recent low of $0.33 stood for a -92.29% since 03/10/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 66.12. This figure suggests that AFH stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AFH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 27.5% at this stage. This figure means that AFH share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) would settle between $0.5/share to $0.52/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.46 mark, then the market for Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.44 for its downside target.

Analysts at Sandler O’Neill lowered their recommendation on shares of AFH from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 12. Boenning & Scattergood analysts have lowered their rating of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) stock from Outperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 02. Analysts at Boenning & Scattergood, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to June 13.

AFH equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AFH stock price is currently trading at 0.73X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.8. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.7.