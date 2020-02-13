Information Services Group, Inc. (III): Up 4.93% Today, Time To Buy This Stock?

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III), which rose 0.17 points or 4.93% to trade at $3.62 as last check. The stock closed last session at $3.45 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 97390 contracts so far this session. III shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 82.75 million shares, but with a 33.78 million float and a 21.48% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for III stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.63 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 55.52% from where the III share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.7 over a week and surge $1.02 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/03/19. The recent low of $2.14 stood for a -19.56% since 10/28/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.51 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Information Services Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 80.92. This figure suggests that III stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current III readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 87.2% at this stage. This figure means that III share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Information Services Group, Inc. (III) would settle between $3.54/share to $3.63/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.32 mark, then the market for Information Services Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.18 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.39. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their recommendation on shares of III from Outperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on March 18. Maxim Group analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on August 08. The target price has been raised from $5 to $6. Analysts at Maxim Group are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on March 10, they lifted price target for these shares to $6 from $7.

III equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, III stock price is currently trading at 13.53X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 345 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 30.4. Information Services Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.8.

Information Services Group, Inc. (III)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -1.1% to hit $67.13 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -3% from $275770 to a noteworthy $267400. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Information Services Group, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 40% to hit $0.07 per share. For the fiscal year, III’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -27% to hit $0.27 per share.