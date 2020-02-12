Why Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Is Getting Lifted Today

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 6.33% or (0.93 points) to $15.63 from its previous close of $14.7. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 216178 contracts so far this session. NOVA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 267.77 thousand shares, but with a 76.76 million float and a 5% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NOVA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $15.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 0.77% from where the NOVA share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Sunnova Energy International Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 86.59. This figure suggests that NOVA stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NOVA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 84.1% at this stage. This figure means that NOVA share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) would settle between $15.13/share to $15.57/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $14.3 mark, then the market for Sunnova Energy International Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $13.91 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.59. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann, assumed coverage of NOVA assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on January 06. ROTH Capital, analysts launched coverage of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on August 20. Analysts at Robert W. Baird, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to August 20.

NOVA equity has an average rating of 1.71, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.