Why Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Stock Gained Altitude Today

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $1.5, the shares have already added 0.1 points (7.14% higher) from its previous close of $1.4. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 137367 contracts so far this session. SDRL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.41 million shares, but with a 62.86 million float and a 2.19% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SDRL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 455.33% from where the SDRL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.03 over a week and tumble down $-0.24 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $10.18, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/21/19. The recent low of $0.91 stood for a -85.27% since 11/21/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Seadrill Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 50.11. This figure suggests that SDRL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SDRL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 38.74% at this stage. This figure means that SDRL share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Seadrill Limited (SDRL) would settle between $1.44/share to $1.47/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.37 mark, then the market for Seadrill Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.33 for its downside target.

Analysts at BTIG Research lowered their recommendation on shares of SDRL from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on August 13. Societe Generale analysts have lowered their rating of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) stock from Hold to Sell in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 31. Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered the stock to a Equal-Weight call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 28.

SDRL equity has an average rating of 1.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Seadrill Limited (SDRL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -1% to hit $289100, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1.1% from $1.25 billion to a noteworthy $1.27 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Seadrill Limited is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -15.9% to hit $-2.19 per share. For the fiscal year, SDRL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -329.3% to hit $-8.5 per share.