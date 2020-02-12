Why Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) shares are suddenly exploding 3.11% today

What just happened? Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) stock value has climbed by nearly 3.11% or (0.05 points) to $1.55 from its previous close of $1.5. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 204294 contracts so far this session. NEOS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 239.91 thousand shares, but with a 49.21 million float and a -7.41% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NEOS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $7.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 400% from where the NEOS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.04 over a week and surge $0.12 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.62, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/21/19. The recent low of $1.13 stood for a -57.27% since 06/21/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.93 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Neos Therapeutics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 48.09. This figure suggests that NEOS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NEOS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 11.42% at this stage. This figure means that NEOS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) would settle between $1.54/share to $1.59/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.45 mark, then the market for Neos Therapeutics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.41 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.06. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts lifted target price for shares of NEOS but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on August 09. The price target has been raised from $20 to $12. Cantor Fitzgerald, analysts launched coverage of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on August 01. Analysts at UBS lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 20.

NEOS equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 22.9% to hit $18.92 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 34.4% from $49.99 million to a noteworthy $67.17 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 87% to hit $-0.03 per share. For the fiscal year, NEOS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 81.2% to hit $-0.3 per share.