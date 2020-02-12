Why MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Stock Rallied Today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) stock today? Its price is jumping 20.63 points, trading at $672.25 levels, and is up 3.17% from its previous close of $651.62. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 306900 contracts so far this session. MELI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 474.07 thousand shares, but with a 43.74 million float and a -8.2% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MELI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $691.82 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 2.91% from where the MELI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-4.64 over a week and surge $19.13 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $725.19, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/02/20. The recent low of $356 stood for a -7.3% since 02/14/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.57 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for MercadoLibre, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 55.25. This figure suggests that MELI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MELI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 38.32% at this stage. This figure means that MELI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) would settle between $672.78/share to $693.95/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $619.66 mark, then the market for MercadoLibre, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $587.7 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -9.07. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup lowered their recommendation on shares of MELI from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on February 11. Jefferies, analysts launched coverage of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) stock with a Hold recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 06. Analysts at Susquehanna released an upgrade from Neutral to Positive for the stock, in a research note that dated back to February 05.

MELI equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 23 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 15 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 14 analysts rated MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MELI stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 57.5. MercadoLibre, Inc. current P/B ratio of 16.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 11.8.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 37.2% to hit $649960, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 36% from $2.3 billion to a noteworthy $3.12 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, MercadoLibre, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -430.8% to hit $-0.43 per share. For the fiscal year, MELI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 69.8% to hit $-1.12 per share.