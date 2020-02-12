Why InMode Ltd. (INMD) Stock Wiped Out -2.8% Today

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $44.37, the shares have already lost -1.28 points (-2.8% lower) from its previous close of $45.65. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 516367 contracts so far this session. INMD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.64 million shares, but with a 31.97 million float and a -6.59% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for INMD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $49.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 11.56% from where the INMD share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for InMode Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 50.67. This figure suggests that INMD stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current INMD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 33.85% at this stage. This figure means that INMD share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that InMode Ltd. (INMD) would settle between $46.46/share to $47.28/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $44.27 mark, then the market for InMode Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $42.9 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.45. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS, assumed coverage of INMD assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on September 03. Robert W. Baird, analysts launched coverage of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on September 03. Analysts at Canaccord Genuity, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 03.

INMD equity has an average rating of 1.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, INMD stock price is currently trading at 26.85X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 34.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 59.3. InMode Ltd. current P/B ratio of 9.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.8.