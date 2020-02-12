Why Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Stock Plunged Today

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $6.06, the shares have already lost -0.21 points (-3.35% lower) from its previous close of $6.27. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 4663121 contracts so far this session. GFI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 5.29 million shares, but with a 0.82 billion float and a 1.62% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GFI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.58 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 8.58% from where the GFI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.2 over a week and tumble down $-0.08 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $6.83, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/02/20. The recent low of $3.57 stood for a -11.27% since 05/20/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of -0.79 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Gold Fields Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 44.79. This figure suggests that GFI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GFI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 40.68% at this stage. This figure means that GFI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Gold Fields Limited (GFI) would settle between $6.46/share to $6.66/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.12 mark, then the market for Gold Fields Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.98 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.06. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts lowered their recommendation on shares of GFI from Outperform to Sector Perform in their opinion released on June 26. JP Morgan analysts have lowered their rating of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 21. Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered the stock to a Underweight call from its previous Equal-Weight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 31.

GFI equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GFI stock price is currently trading at 13.63X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 57 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 54.5. Gold Fields Limited current P/B ratio of 1.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.1.