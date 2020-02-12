Why Did SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Rise 3.32% Today? This Could Be The Reason

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). At current price of $2.8, the shares have already added 0.09 points (3.32% higher) from its previous close of $2.71. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 119243 contracts so far this session. STKL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 288.74 thousand shares, but with a 85.4 million float and a 0.37% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for STKL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 25% from where the STKL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.08 over a week and surge $0.01 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.72, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/17/19. The recent low of $1.3 stood for a -40.68% since 10/21/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.78 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for SunOpta Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 52.24. This figure suggests that STKL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current STKL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 57.86% at this stage. This figure means that STKL share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that SunOpta Inc. (STKL) would settle between $2.76/share to $2.81/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.66 mark, then the market for SunOpta Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.61 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.02. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wunderlich lowered their recommendation on shares of STKL from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 02. Wunderlich, analysts launched coverage of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 11. Analysts at DA Davidson are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on August 11, they lifted price target for these shares to $7.50 from $7.

STKL equity has an average rating of 1.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -5.5% to hit $302810, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -5.1% from $1.26 billion to a noteworthy $1.2 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, SunOpta Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 18.2% to hit $-0.09 per share. For the fiscal year, STKL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -39.3% to hit $-0.39 per share.