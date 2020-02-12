Why Did Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Decrease -3.92% Today? This Could Be The Reason

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). At current price of $51.6, the shares have already lost -2.1 points (-3.92% lower) from its previous close of $53.7. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 104177 contracts so far this session. MCY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 236.93 thousand shares, but with a 27.28 million float and a 8.68% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MCY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $51 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -1.16% from where the MCY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.16 over a week and surge $4.14 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $65.22, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/07/19. The recent low of $46.69 stood for a -20.89% since 10/29/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.28 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Mercury General Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 61.3. This figure suggests that MCY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MCY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 72.15% at this stage. This figure means that MCY share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Mercury General Corporation (MCY) would settle between $54.94/share to $56.19/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $51.48 mark, then the market for Mercury General Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $49.27 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.3. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Keefe Bruyette lowered their recommendation on shares of MCY from Outperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on October 29. Compass Point analysts again handed out a Neutral recommendation to Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on August 02. The target price has been raised from $55 to $51. Analysts at Compass Point are sticking to their Neutral stance. However, on May 03, they lifted price target for these shares to $55 from $50.

MCY equity has an average rating of 3.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MCY stock price is currently trading at 15.95X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 13.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.1. Mercury General Corporation current P/B ratio of 1.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.6.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 4% to hit $965930, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -1.3% from $3.97 billion to a noteworthy $3.92 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Mercury General Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -4.6% to hit $0.83 per share. For the fiscal year, MCY’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 23.8% to hit $3.22 per share.