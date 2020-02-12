Why CUI Global, Inc. (CUI) Stock Wiped Out -6.09% Today

CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $1.08, the shares have already lost -0.07 points (-6.09% lower) from its previous close of $1.15. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 99041 contracts so far this session. CUI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 109.01 thousand shares, but with a 27.68 million float and a 0.88% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CUI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 85.19% from where the CUI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.06 over a week and tumble down $-0.14 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $1.49, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/28/19. The recent low of $0.5 stood for a -27.51% since 08/30/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.39 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for CUI Global, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 40.88. This figure suggests that CUI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CUI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 36.01% at this stage. This figure means that CUI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that CUI Global, Inc. (CUI) would settle between $1.16/share to $1.17/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.14 mark, then the market for CUI Global, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.13 for its downside target.

Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann, assumed coverage of CUI assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on May 31. Dougherty & Company analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 11. The target price has been raised from $7.50 to $7. Analysts at Dougherty & Company are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on August 09, they lifted price target for these shares to $7.50 from $9.

CUI equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CUI stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 22.8. CUI Global, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.8.

CUI Global, Inc. (CUI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -77.9% to hit $5.95 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -40.2% from $96.79 million to a noteworthy $57.85 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, CUI Global, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 31.2% to hit $-0.11 per share. For the fiscal year, CUI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 6.7% to hit $-0.42 per share.