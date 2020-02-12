What has caused a significant move in Rio Tinto Group (RIO)?

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $55.28, the shares have already added 1.43 points (2.66% higher) from its previous close of $53.85. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 638419 contracts so far this session. RIO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.44 million shares, but with a 1.07 billion float and a -2.04% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RIO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $56.37 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1.97% from where the RIO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.56 over a week and tumble down $-4.11 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $64.02, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/07/19. The recent low of $47.88 stood for a -12.61% since 08/23/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.91 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Rio Tinto Group, the two-week RSI stands at 46.01. This figure suggests that RIO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RIO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 19.29% at this stage. This figure means that RIO share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Rio Tinto Group (RIO) would settle between $54.26/share to $54.68/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $53.52 mark, then the market for Rio Tinto Group becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $53.19 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.17. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts lowered their recommendation on shares of RIO from Sector Perform to Underperform in their opinion released on February 11. BMO Capital Markets analysts have lowered their rating of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) stock from Outperform to Market Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 22. Analysts at HSBC Securities lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to December 19.

RIO equity has an average rating of 2.43, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, RIO stock price is currently trading at 9.99X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 6.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14.9. Rio Tinto Group current P/B ratio of 1.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.8.