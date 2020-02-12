Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) Is Up, So Why Am I Smiling?

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), which rose 0.95 points or 4.99% to trade at $19.88 as last check. The stock closed last session at $18.93 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 160415 contracts so far this session. RDUS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 536.22 thousand shares, but with a 46.1 million float and a -2.5% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RDUS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $32.57 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 63.83% from where the RDUS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.32 over a week and tumble down $-0.26 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $29.97, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/17/19. The recent low of $17.36 stood for a -33.67% since 01/31/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.03 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Radius Health, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 51.23. This figure suggests that RDUS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RDUS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 58.93% at this stage. This figure means that RDUS share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) would settle between $19.49/share to $20.05/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $18.61 mark, then the market for Radius Health, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $18.29 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.13. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup raised their recommendation on shares of RDUS from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on August 29. Citigroup, analysts launched coverage of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on May 30. Analysts at Goldman released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to May 29.

RDUS equity has an average rating of 2.13, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 54.8% to hit $53.29 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 72.4% from $99.24 million to a noteworthy $171050. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Radius Health, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 14.4% to hit $-0.77 per share. For the fiscal year, RDUS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 36.1% to hit $-3.12 per share.