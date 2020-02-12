Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) Is Up, So Why Am I Smiling?

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN), which rose 0.49 points or 2.31% to trade at $21.92 as last check. The stock closed last session at $21.43 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 708298 contracts so far this session. NLSN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.37 million shares, but with a 0.35 billion float and a 3.03% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NLSN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $25.06 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 14.32% from where the NLSN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.75 over a week and surge $1.5 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $27.57, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/19/19. The recent low of $17.94 stood for a -20.48% since 07/11/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.93 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Nielsen Holdings plc, the two-week RSI stands at 65.69. This figure suggests that NLSN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NLSN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 80.11% at this stage. This figure means that NLSN share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) would settle between $21.59/share to $21.76/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $21.25 mark, then the market for Nielsen Holdings plc becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $21.08 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.4. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Barclays lowered their recommendation on shares of NLSN from Equal Weight to Underweight in their opinion released on December 17. Credit Suisse analysts again handed out a Neutral recommendation to Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on March 28. The target price has been raised from $27 to $23. Analysts at Credit Suisse, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 07.

NLSN equity has an average rating of 2.29, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, NLSN stock price is currently trading at 11.73X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 40. Nielsen Holdings plc current P/B ratio of 3.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.4.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 1% to hit $1.68 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -0.5% from $6.51 billion to a noteworthy $6.48 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Nielsen Holdings plc is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -17.6% to hit $0.42 per share. For the fiscal year, NLSN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -1.1% to hit $1.81 per share.