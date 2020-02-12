Here’s Why AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Stock Is Soaring Today

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 2.75% or (1.28 points) to $47.77 from its previous close of $46.49. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 703226 contracts so far this session. AN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 572.68 thousand shares, but with a 78.8 million float and a 6.51% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $50.11 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 4.9% from where the AN share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for AutoNation, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 60.75. This figure suggests that AN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 65.4% at this stage. This figure means that AN share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that AutoNation, Inc. (AN) would settle between $48.41/share to $50.34/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $44.79 mark, then the market for AutoNation, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $43.1 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.68. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at The Benchmark Company, assumed coverage of AN assigning Hold rating, according to their opinion released on January 09. Longbow, analysts launched coverage of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on May 31. Analysts at BofA/Merrill are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on February 26, they lifted price target for these shares to $55 from $59.

AN equity has an average rating of 3.17, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AN stock price is currently trading at 9.82X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 10.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.6. AutoNation, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.3.

AutoNation, Inc. (AN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -1.8% to hit $5.12 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 0.9% from $21.34 billion to a noteworthy $21.53 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, AutoNation, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 9.9% to hit $1.11 per share. For the fiscal year, AN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 5.9% to hit $4.82 per share.