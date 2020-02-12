Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Got Lifted 3.74% Today. Here’s Why

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $74.53, the shares have already added 2.69 points (3.74% higher) from its previous close of $71.84. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 100927 contracts so far this session. AEIS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 276.8 thousand shares, but with a 37.53 million float and a 1.08% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AEIS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $73.86 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -0.9% from where the AEIS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.5 over a week and surge $2.8 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $77.87, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/22/20. The recent low of $46.01 stood for a -4.29% since 08/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.58 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 57.27. This figure suggests that AEIS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AEIS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 35.37% at this stage. This figure means that AEIS share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) would settle between $72.44/share to $73.05/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $70.72 mark, then the market for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $69.61 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.09. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Needham, assumed coverage of AEIS assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on December 05. Cowen analysts again handed out a Market Perform recommendation to Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 13. The target price has been raised from $57 to $60. Analysts at Cowen lowered the stock to a Market Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 11.

AEIS equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AEIS stock price is currently trading at 20.31X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 41.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 22.7. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. current P/B ratio of 4.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.8.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 101.5% to hit $310580, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 6% from $718890 to a noteworthy $762090. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -5.5% to hit $0.69 per share. For the fiscal year, AEIS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -48.1% to hit $2.27 per share.