Why RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Shares Are Rising 19.37 Percent Today

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $22.67, the shares have already added 3.68 points (19.37% higher) from its previous close of $18.99. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 100654 contracts so far this session. RICK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 39.41 million shares, but with a 8.35 million float and a 6.39% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RICK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 45.57% from where the RICK share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK), the company witnessed their stock rise $4.55 over a week and surge $3.21 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $25.71, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/13/19. The recent low of $12.5 stood for a -11.83% since 07/19/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.13 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 76.08. This figure suggests that RICK stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RICK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 76.72% at this stage. This figure means that RICK share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) would settle between $19.5/share to $20/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $18.55 mark, then the market for RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $18.11 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.26. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Sidoti, assumed coverage of RICK assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on December 02. Brean Murray analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on May 11. The target price has been raised from $12 to $14. Analysts at Brean Murray are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on February 10, they lifted price target for these shares to $12 from $9.

Moving on, RICK stock price is currently trading at 7.42X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 29.8.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 10.6% to hit $45 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 9.1% from $165750 to a noteworthy $180900. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 9.8% to hit $0.45 per share. For the fiscal year, RICK’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 15.6% to hit $2.52 per share.