Why Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) Stock is Up Almost 4.96% Today

What just happened? Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) stock value has climbed by nearly 4.96% or (2.95 points) to $62.46 from its previous close of $59.51. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 130663 contracts so far this session. KRYS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 168.29 thousand shares, but with a 11.53 million float and a 8.91% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for KRYS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $71.8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 14.95% from where the KRYS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS), the company witnessed their stock rise $3.98 over a week and surge $15.25 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $66.5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/12/19. The recent low of $18.5 stood for a -6.08% since 03/14/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Krystal Biotech, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 62.5. This figure suggests that KRYS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current KRYS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 81.08% at this stage. This figure means that KRYS share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) would settle between $60.3/share to $61.09/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $58.51 mark, then the market for Krystal Biotech, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $57.51 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.79. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman, assumed coverage of KRYS assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on September 24. H.C. Wainwright analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on August 06. The target price has been raised from $56 to $59. Analysts at H.C. Wainwright are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on June 24, they lifted price target for these shares to $56 from $38.