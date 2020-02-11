Why InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Stock Hammered, Up To -3.19%, in Trade Today

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -3.19% or (0 points) to $0.23 from its previous close of $0.23. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 308732 contracts so far this session. NVIV shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.27 million shares, but with a 15.42 million float and a 1.64% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NVIV stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 443.48% from where the NVIV share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.02 over a week and tumble down $-0.07 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $1.74, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/03/19. The recent low of $0.12 stood for a -86.91% since 11/25/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.18 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 47.18. This figure suggests that NVIV stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NVIV readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 29.53% at this stage. This figure means that NVIV share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) would settle between $0.26/share to $0.28/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.21 mark, then the market for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.19 for its downside target.

Analysts at Raymond James lowered their recommendation on shares of NVIV from Outperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on July 31. Raymond James analysts have lowered their rating of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock from Strong Buy to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 05. Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to July 21.

NVIV equity has an average rating of 1, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.