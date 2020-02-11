Why Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) shares are suddenly exploding 5.4% today

What just happened? Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) stock value has climbed by nearly 5.4% or (5.12 points) to $99.98 from its previous close of $94.86. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 128540 contracts so far this session. ABG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 188.63 thousand shares, but with a 19.18 million float and a -4.43% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ABG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $110 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 10.02% from where the ABG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG), the company witnessed their stock rise $4.06 over a week and tumble down $-2.63 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $123.44, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/12/19. The recent low of $65.54 stood for a -19.01% since 07/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.21 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 48.08. This figure suggests that ABG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ABG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 33.8% at this stage. This figure means that ABG share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) would settle between $95.58/share to $96.29/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $93.43 mark, then the market for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $91.99 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.53. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill raised their recommendation on shares of ABG from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on February 11. Craig Hallum analysts have lowered their rating of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 04. Analysts at BofA/Merrill lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to September 13.

ABG equity has an average rating of 2.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ABG stock price is currently trading at 8.23X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 9.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.2.