The real reason why Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) climbed 7.62% today

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 7.62% or (9.86 points) to $139.21 from its previous close of $129.35. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 366235 contracts so far this session. MOH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 554.02 thousand shares, but with a 62.32 million float and a 3.5% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MOH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $151.56 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 8.87% from where the MOH share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH), the company witnessed their stock rise $14.99 over a week and tumble down $-0.29 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $159, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/07/19. The recent low of $106.5 stood for a -12.45% since 09/27/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.01 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Molina Healthcare, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 60.41. This figure suggests that MOH stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MOH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 52.67% at this stage. This figure means that MOH share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) would settle between $130.17/share to $130.99/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $127.8 mark, then the market for Molina Healthcare, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $126.25 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 4.07. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Jefferies lowered their recommendation on shares of MOH from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on October 30. Deutsche Bank, analysts launched coverage of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on September 12. Analysts at BofA/Merrill are sticking to their Underperform stance. However, on July 31, they lifted price target for these shares to $140 from $132.

MOH equity has an average rating of 2.63, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 16 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MOH stock price is currently trading at 10.94X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 10.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.6. Molina Healthcare, Inc. current P/B ratio of 4.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.9.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 9.8% to hit $4.47 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 6.6% from $16.83 billion to a noteworthy $17.95 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Molina Healthcare, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 6.2% to hit $3.23 per share. For the fiscal year, MOH’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 2.1% to hit $11.81 per share.