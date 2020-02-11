Possible Explanations for Why Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Trades Today Down -2.35%

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). At current price of $58.83, the shares have already lost -1.41 points (-2.35% lower) from its previous close of $60.24. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 12865068 contracts so far this session. VZ shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 11.69 million shares, but with a 4.13 billion float and a 3.77% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VZ stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $61.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 4.96% from where the VZ share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.43 over a week and tumble down $-0.43 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $62.22, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/20/19. The recent low of $53.94 stood for a -5.46% since 02/14/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.44 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Verizon Communications Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 43.07. This figure suggests that VZ stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VZ readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 59.25% at this stage. This figure means that VZ share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) would settle between $60.4/share to $60.55/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $59.93 mark, then the market for Verizon Communications Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $59.61 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.46. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Credit Suisse lowered their recommendation on shares of VZ from Outperform to Neutral in their opinion released on February 03. Deutsche Bank, analysts launched coverage of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) stock with a Hold recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 22. Analysts at HSBC Securities lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 14.

VZ equity has an average rating of 2.66, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 30 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 22 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 2% to hit $32.76 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2.4% from $131.87 billion to a noteworthy $134.98 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Verizon Communications Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 2.5% to hit $1.23 per share. For the fiscal year, VZ’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 2.7% to hit $4.94 per share.