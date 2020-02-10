Why Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) Is An Unattractive Stock Today

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $140.25, the shares have already lost -4.7 points (-3.24% lower) from its previous close of $144.95. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 188555 contracts so far this session. UI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 276.4 thousand shares, but with a 8.56 million float and a -11.3% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for UI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $149 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 6.24% from where the UI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-24.95 over a week and tumble down $-43.89 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $199.91, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/27/19. The recent low of $107.22 stood for a -29.84% since 08/28/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.34 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Ubiquiti Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 19.34. This figure suggests that UI stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current UI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 33.39% at this stage. This figure means that UI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) would settle between $151.28/share to $157.6/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $137.1 mark, then the market for Ubiquiti Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $129.24 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -9.96. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Credit Suisse lowered their recommendation on shares of UI from Neutral to Underperform in their opinion released on January 15. BWS Financial analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 11. The target price has been raised from $150 to $220. Analysts at BWS Financial, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 09.

UI equity has an average rating of 3.2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, UI stock price is currently trading at 22.83X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 28.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 35.1. Ubiquiti Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.6.