Why Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Is An Attractive Stock Today

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $5.77, the shares have already added 0.22 points (3.96% higher) from its previous close of $5.55. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 194488 contracts so far this session. SMED shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 64.23 million shares, but with a 10.46 million float and a 24.16% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SMED stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.83 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1.04% from where the SMED share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.33 over a week and surge $1.25 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $5.88, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/02/20. The recent low of $3.08 stood for a 3.48% since 10/06/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.18 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Sharps Compliance Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 76.66. This figure suggests that SMED stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SMED readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 92.96% at this stage. This figure means that SMED share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) would settle between $5.66/share to $5.77/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.35 mark, then the market for Sharps Compliance Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.16 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.65. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stifel raised their recommendation on shares of SMED from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on February 03. ROTH Capital, analysts launched coverage of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on July 24. Analysts at Stifel are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on October 26, they lifted price target for these shares to $6 from $7.

SMED equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SMED stock price is currently trading at 46.25X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 92.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 44.6. Sharps Compliance Corp. current P/B ratio of 3.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.7.