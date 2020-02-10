Why Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Is Getting Crushed -3.53% Today

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -3.53% or (-0.54 points) to $14.77 from its previous close of $15.31. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2849490 contracts so far this session. BBBY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 6.58 million shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a 7.44% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BBBY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $15.23 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 3.11% from where the BBBY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.12 over a week and surge $0.22 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $19.57, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/04/19. The recent low of $7.31 stood for a -24.53% since 08/15/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.48 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 43.97. This figure suggests that BBBY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BBBY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 48.92% at this stage. This figure means that BBBY share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) would settle between $15.56/share to $15.82/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $15.09 mark, then the market for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $14.88 for its downside target.

Analysts at Odeon, assumed coverage of BBBY assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on January 24. Telsey Advisory Group analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on December 17. The target price has been raised from $16 to $18. Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets released an upgrade from Sector Weight to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to October 15.

BBBY equity has an average rating of 2.74, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BBBY stock price is currently trading at 10.84X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.4. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.9.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -4.3% to hit $3.16 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -6.8% from $12.03 billion to a noteworthy $11.21 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -9.2% to hit $1.09 per share. For the fiscal year, BBBY’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -41% to hit $1.21 per share.