Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM): Why Its Shares Are Down -3.78 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) stock? Its price is nose-diving -1.28 points, trading at $32.59 levels, and is down -3.78% from its previous close of $33.87. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1982994 contracts so far this session. TCOM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 5.16 million shares, but with a 0.28 billion float and a 5.42% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TCOM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $38.46 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 18.01% from where the TCOM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.51 over a week and tumble down $-3.85 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $46.5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/04/19. The recent low of $28.55 stood for a -29.91% since 09/27/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.75 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Trip.com Group Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 43.33. This figure suggests that TCOM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TCOM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 57.28% at this stage. This figure means that TCOM share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) would settle between $34.22/share to $34.57/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $33.27 mark, then the market for Trip.com Group Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $32.66 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.34. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at HSBC Securities lowered their recommendation on shares of TCOM from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on February 06. Bernstein analysts have lowered their rating of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 21.

TCOM equity has an average rating of 2.03, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 33 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 24 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 23 analysts rated Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TCOM stock price is currently trading at 3.13X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 73.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.9. Trip.com Group Limited current P/B ratio of 1.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.7.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 4.5% to hit $1.17 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 9.8% from $4.57 billion to a noteworthy $5.02 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Trip.com Group Limited is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -7.7% to hit $0.12 per share. For the fiscal year, TCOM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -2.2% to hit $1.33 per share.